Liz Weston: Safer ways to raid your retirement, if you have to

Generally, it’s best to leave the money in your retirement accounts safely tucked away. Withdrawing money early can trigger taxes and a 10% penalty, plus it can cut into what you otherwise would’ve had for retirement. There are exceptions to the 10% penalty, though, and Congress has added more. Even better, some of the exceptions now let you repay what you took out and get a refund of the tax hit. However, always check with a tax pro to fully understand the rules and tradeoffs. Here are just a few of the changes to be aware of.

