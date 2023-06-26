Maine House votes to ensure teens can receive gender-affirming health care

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine House has voted in favor of a bill to ensure 16- and 17-year-olds can receive gender-affirming hormone therapy without parental consent in some situations. The bill, approved 73-60 on Monday, allows teens to undergo treatment without parental consent if they are diagnosed with gender dysphoria, are experiencing harm and have received counseling. It now goes to the Senate debate. Both chambers already voted to enshrine in law a requirement for the state’s Medicaid program to cover gender-affirming care. Maine’s actions come as a growing number of states seek to ban such care.

