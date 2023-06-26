Philippine forces search for ex-vice mayor who resisted arrest, sparking deadly clash

ZAMBOANGA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine forces are searching for a former town vice mayor whose armed followers helped him resist arrest, triggering a gunbattle that left four people dead and displaced thousands of villagers in the south. Officials say police backed by army troops attempted on Saturday to serve Pando Mudjasan with arrest warrants over alleged killings and search his home for suspected illegal firearms and explosives. He and his men opened fire at the law enforcers, sparking clashes that dragged on for a day. Police and the military say a police commando was killed and 11 other law enforcers, including a solder, were wounded. They say three of Pando’s men were killed but he escaped with a gunshot wound.

