Self-professed ‘Wolf of Airbnb’ pleads guilty to wire fraud for defrauding landlords

NEW YORK (AP) — A Florida man who dubbed himself the “Wolf of Airbnb” has pleaded guilty to a wire fraud charge for defrauding landlords and cheating a government pandemic program. Konrad Bicher entered the plea Monday in Manhattan federal court, admitting he gained about $2 million illegally. He agreed not to appeal any prison sentence that’s roughly four to five years. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Bicher proudly referred to himself as the “Wolf of Airbnb” but admitted his businesses were premised on fraud. He says Bicher entered lease agreements on false pretenses and made false statements to obtain U.S.-guaranteed loans.

