Serbia releases 3 Kosovo police officers whose arrest fueled tensions between the Balkan foes

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A Serbian court has ordered the release of three police officers from Kosovo who were detained earlier this month. Tensions had escalated between the Balkan foes and U.S. and European Union officials had demanded that the officers be set free. A court in the central Serbian town of Kraljevo said that Monday that it was releasing the police officers who will be allowed to return to Kosovo. The court said in a statement that the three were charged with illegal possession of weapons and explosive devices and that they will be allowed to remain free pending further proceedings. The three were detained in mid-June.

