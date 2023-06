A meteotsunami was recorded in Clearwater Beach, FL on June 21 as a line of thunderstorms tracked onto the coast. Unlike tsunamis that are created by seismic activity, meteotsunamis are caused by strong gusting winds. Water levels peaked at around 4 feet as the storms hit the coast and beach chairs were knocked over.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.