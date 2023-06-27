Battleground Wisconsin’s top elections official up for reappointment vote amid GOP calls to resign

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The future of Wisconsin’s top elections official is up for a vote as Republicans call for her to resign over how she ran the 2020 presidential election. Meagan Wolfe, the administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, has defended the decisions she’s made and fought back against false claims of election fraud, including those made by former President Donald Trump. But as her term nears an end, Wolfe needs the support of a majority of the state’s six bipartisan election commissioners, who are evenly split between Democrats and Republicans. A deadlocked vote along party lines could set in motion months of uncertainty for Wisconsin elections.

By HARM VENHUIZEN Associated Press/Report for America

