Biden is eager to run on the economy — ‘Bidenomics’ — but voters have their doubts

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ready to take full political ownership of the U.S. economy — a reflection of the White House belief that inflation is fading, job growth is solid and voters need to know about it. But polling has consistently shown the economy to be a weak spot for Biden’s reelection. In a Chicago speech on Wednesday, Biden begins the effort to actively convince a worried public that the U.S. economy is thriving because of his choices. It’s a confluence of the coming 2024 reelection campaign and a favorable turn in recent economic data. White House officials believe that public messaging about “Bidenomics” will help to rally Democratic voters going into next year.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.