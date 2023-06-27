Couple arrested in fatal fentanyl overdoses at Hawaii hotel room

HONOLULU (AP) — Authorities in Hawaii have arrested a man and woman they say supplied the fentanyl in a mass overdose in a room at an oceanfront hotel that left two people dead. A criminal complaint filed Monday charges Avery Garrard and Keina Drageset with conspiring with each other and others to distribute fentanyl that resulted in death. Their attorneys declined to comment. Honolulu police and paramedics found five people who were either unresponsive or needed medical help at the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort on June 4. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and another later died at a hospital.

