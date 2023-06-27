Family of Pakistani father and son who died in Titan submersible shares memories and gratitude

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The family of two Pakistani men who died in the implosion of a submersible as it descended to the wreckage of the Titanic have thanked everyone who tried to rescue the father and son or sent condolences from around the world. The family of Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son, Suleman, held a memorial service for them on Tuesday. They were among the five people on the submersible when it was destroyed. Shahzada Dawood’s widow was on board a support vessel on June 18 when she got word that communications with the Titan had been lost. Dawood’s father described his son and grandson as martyrs. The service was broadcast on YouTube.

