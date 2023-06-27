Florida ramps up mosquito control efforts due to 4 cases of locally contracted malaria

TERRA CEIA ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Department of Health has issued a statewide mosquito-borne illness advisory after four locally contracted cases of malaria were reported along the Gulf Coast south of Tampa. This week, a health alert issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also noted that another case has been detected in Texas, marking the first time there has been a local spread of malaria in the United States in 20 years. Health officials say the four Sarasota County residents received treatment and have recovered. Malaria is caused by a parasite that spreads through bites from Anopheles mosquitoes. It causes fever, chills, sweats, nausea and vomiting, and headaches.

By ARTHUR BRICE and FREIDA FRISARO Associated Press

