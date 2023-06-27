North Carolina GOP bars promotion of certain beliefs in state government, 1 of 5 veto overrides

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Republican-dominated North Carolina legislature has swept five vetoed bills into law. The House completed the effort on Tuesday following a succession of votes with margins large enough to overcome Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s formal objections to the measures. The Senate already completed several similar votes over the past week. The measures include the annual farm bill and one that bars state government activities that promote what critics liken to critical race theory. The other pieces of legislation address consumer loans and local government finances. The overrides exemplify the political muscles of Republicans after electoral seat gains and a House Democrat’s party switch gave them veto-proof majorities this spring.

