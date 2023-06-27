Pakistan learned to respond with ‘iron hands’ after deadly political violence, official says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pakistan’s law minister says he expects a tougher armed response in the event of any repeat of political violence in the country. Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar in an interview with The Associated Press accused followers of former premier Imran Khan of taking advantage of the initial “motherly” response to fiery rampages last month. Khan’s supporters attacked military installations and other sites May 9. The clashes killed at least 10 people. Tarar tells the AP that the incident has taught the government it must respond to any such violence with an “iron hands.” The law minister says it is up to investigators to determine whether Khan himself should be tried over the violence.

