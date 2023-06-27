Rescuers found body in rubble of Paris building that collapsed in explosion

PARIS (AP) — The Paris prosecutor’s office says French emergency workers found a body in the rubble of a building that collapsed in an explosion last week. Rescuers are working to remove the remains and identify the person. Authorities have been digging through debris for days to try to locate a person missing since the blast. The explosion left four people hospitalized in critical condition and dozens of others with light injuries or psychological trauma. The prosecutor’s office says it is looking into whether the explosion was caused by intentional violation of safety rules.

