Struggling with a drug crisis, San Francisco wants Narcan available at every pharmacy

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco could become the first city in the country to require every pharmacy within its boundaries to always carry naloxone, a drug that reverses overdoses caused by fentanyl and other opioids. San Francisco Supervisor Matt Dorsey will introduce a bill Tuesday that, if approved, would require every pharmacy in the city to always have in stock at least two nasal sprays containing the drug or face fines. The city has struggled for years with rampant fentanyl use and fatal overdoses, and is on pace for its deadliest year yet. Dorsey’s ordinance would fine pharmacies up to $1,000 per violation.

