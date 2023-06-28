3 people stabbed in Canada university building and police say a person is detained
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police say three people were stabbed in a university classroom in the Canadian city of Waterloo and a person has been taken into custody. The extent of the injuries in Wednesday’s attack at the University of Waterloo’s Hagey Hall was not immediately known. The victims were taken to a hospital. One person was taken into custody. Police did not provide a motive for the attack and said more details will be released as they become available. Yusuf Kaymak, a student at University of Waterloo, told CTV News the attack happened in a gender studies class.