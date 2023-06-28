Skip to Content
AP National

Adrian becomes hurricane off Mexico’s Pacific coast

KIFI
By
Published 10:45 AM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Adrian has become the first hurricane of the eastern Pacific hurricane season off Mexico’s western Pacific coast. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Wednesday Adrian had sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph). The storm was expected to keep heading out to sea. On Wednesday morning, the storm’s center was located about 360 miles (575 kms) southwest of the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo, Mexico. The center said Adrian was moving west at about 8 mph (13 kph). Adrian was expected to weaken again by the weekend.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content