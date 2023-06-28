Adrian becomes hurricane off Mexico’s Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Adrian has become the first hurricane of the eastern Pacific hurricane season off Mexico’s western Pacific coast. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Wednesday Adrian had sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph). The storm was expected to keep heading out to sea. On Wednesday morning, the storm’s center was located about 360 miles (575 kms) southwest of the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo, Mexico. The center said Adrian was moving west at about 8 mph (13 kph). Adrian was expected to weaken again by the weekend.

