Amtrak train with 198 passengers derails after colliding with truck in Southern California

MOORPARK, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say an Amtrak train carrying 198 passengers derailed after striking a truck in Southern California but there were no serious injuries. A fire official says three of the train’s seven cars went off the tracks but remained upright after the late-morning crash Wednesday in Moorpark, about 50 miles northwest of Los Angeles. Seven people suffered minor injuries and one person had moderate injuries. Passengers were able to get out of the train on their own. McGrath says the truck’s driver got out of the vehicle before the crash. Amtrak says the train was bound for Los Angeles from Seattle.

