Assailants attack police station in Mexico as search continues for 16 abducted police employees

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — Assailants have tossed at least one explosive device at a police station in the southern Mexico state of Chiapas, as a massive search continues for 16 police employees abducted at gunpoint on a local highway. The attacks highlight a new turf battle between cartels for control of drug and immigrant trafficking in the state, which borders Guatemala. Police in the city of Tapachula, near the border, said Wednesday that two patrol vehicles were damaged in the explosion outside a police station late Tuesday. State and federal law enforcement officers conducted a land and air search for the missing police employees.

