Biden’s brother says the president is ‘very open-minded’ about psychedelics for medical treatment

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s youngest brother said in a radio interview that the president has been “very open-minded” in conversations the two have had about the benefits of psychedelics as a form of medical treatment. Frank Biden made the comments during a call into The Michael Smerconish Program on SiriusXM. The host had just interviewed a Wall Street Journal reporter who recently wrote about powerful Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and employees who believe the use of psychedelics and similar substances can help lead to business breakthroughs. Asked by Smerconish about his conversations with the president on the topic, Frank Biden responded the president has been “very open-minded.”

By AAMER MADHANI and JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press

