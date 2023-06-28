Federal judge temporarily blocks part of Kentucky law banning gender-affirming care for trans youths
By BRUCE SCHREINER and DYLAN LOVAN
Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge temporarily has blocked Kentucky’s ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youths. The judge took the action shortly before the measure was set to take effect. In issuing the temporary injunction Wednesday, U.S. District Judge David Hale sided with seven transgender minors and their parents. They sued the state officials responsible for enforcing the provisions banning the use of puberty blockers and hormones. In their lawsuit, the plaintiffs claim that the prohibition interferes with parental rights to seek established medical treatment for their children.