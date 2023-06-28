Gymnastics star Simone Biles returning to competition in August in first meet since 2020 Olympics

Simone Biles is back. The gymnastics superstar plans to return to competition at the U.S. Classic outside Chicago in early August. The meet will be Biles’ first since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Biles made headlines at the 2020 Games when she removed herself from several events to focus on her mental health. She returned on the last day of the meet to earn bronze on balance beam, her seventh career Olympic medal. Biles will be joined at the U.S. Classic by 2020 Olympic champion Sunisa Lee.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.