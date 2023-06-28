In Maryland’s capital, a memorial is held for newspaper attack victims after another mass shooting

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Grieving relatives joined current and former staff of the Capital Gazette newspaper at a wreath-laying ceremony in Annapolis, Maryland. They marked the fifth anniversary of the attack on the newspaper that killed five people. And they found themselves consoling other families in the wake of yet another mass shooting. Five wreaths were placed at the five pillars of the Guardians of First Amendment Memorial, not far from the downtown waterfront. Authorities say a dispute over a parking space this month led to a shooting that killed three and injured three more. Gov. Wes Moore said much more work needs to be done to end gun violence.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.