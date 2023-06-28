Internet gambling would be given 5 more years under latest change in New Jersey

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Internet gambling would be allowed to take place for at least five more years under the latest proposal by New Jersey lawmakers. On Wednesday evening, legislators abandoned a move they made just a day earlier to drastically cut the extension of internet casino gambling in the state. An original bill reauthorizing online betting would have given it another 10 years, but lawmakers sliced that to just two years on Tuesday. After an outcry from casinos, their political allies and business groups in southern New Jersey, lawmakers amended the bill yet again to extend internet gambling to five years. No explanation was given for the changes.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.