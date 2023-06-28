Maltese lawmakers to vote on watered-down abortion law as pro-choice coalitions withdraw support

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Maltese lawmakers are expected to vote on landmark legislation to ease the the strictest abortion laws in the European Union. But a coalition of pro-choice campaigners say last-minute changes make the legislation “vague, unworkable and even dangerous.” The original bill allowing women access to abortion if the mother’s life or health was in danger was hailed as a step in the right direction for the overwhelmingly Roman Catholic nation. Under amendments, a woman whose health is at grave risk can receive access to an abortion only after three specialists consent. The legislation being presented for a vote does allow pregnancy to be terminated if the woman’s life is at risk.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.