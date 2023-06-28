Man’s death awaiting trial on charges he killed his mother at sea was not suspicious, autopsy says
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An autopsy has determined that a Vermont man’s death was “not suspicious” as he awaited trial on charges he killed his mother at sea in a scheme to inherit millions of dollars. Twenty-nine-year-old Nathan Carman was found dead in his cell in a county jail in New Hampshire on June 15. A spokesperson for the attorney general’s office says the office does not release the cause and manner in deaths that are not suspicious. The U.S. Marshals Service in Vermont said it will not be releasing the cause of Carman’s death at the request of family.