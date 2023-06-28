Mbappé and France teammates Maignan, Koundé express criticism after police kill teenager

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé and other prominent French soccer players have expressed their indignation after a 17-year-old delivery driver was shot and killed during a police check. Mbappé writes “I feel bad for my France” in a Twitter message accompanied by broken hearts emoticons. The death prompted nationwide concern and triggered unrest in multiple towns. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 31 people were arrested, 25 police officers injured and 40 cars burned in overnight disturbances. France players Mike Maignan and Jules Koundé also joined the criticism.

