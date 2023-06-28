Nearly a dozen Texas deaths blamed on heat, which is expected to ease by the weekend
By KEN MILLER
Associated Press
A National Weather Service meteorologist says parts of Texas could see scorching temperatures that are blamed for nearly a dozen deaths return to a more typical level by the weekend as a heat dome is expected to move eastward. Webb County Medical Examiner Dr. Corinne Stern in Laredo told county commissioners that nine people have died because of heat while two hikers from Florida recently died while hiking in Big Bend National Park. Weather Service meteorologist Bryan Jackson says daily highs well above 100 degrees should drop to the 90s by weekend, while another heat dome has developed over the Central Valley region of California.