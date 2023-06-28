Pittsburgh synagogue killer has extensive history of mental illness, defense expert testifies

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A neurologist says a gunman who massacred 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue has schizophrenia and epilepsy. Dr. Siddhartha Nadkarni testified Wednesday as a defense expert at Robert Bowers’ federal death penalty trial. Bowers has already been convicted in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. Jurors must now decide whether Bowers should be sentenced to death or to life in prison without parole. The defense is trying to show the gunman’s ability to form intent to kill was impaired by mental illness. Prosecutors say Bowers was motivated to kill by his hatred of Jewish people.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.