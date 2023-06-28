Space Disco Cowboy? Couples ditch traditional wedding dress codes in favor of out-there themes

NEW YORK (AP) — Space disco cowboy. Yacht Shabbat. Burning Man Formal. Dress to Express Your Inner Spirit. More bridal couples are tossing tradition when it comes to what guests should wear. Summer is a busy wedding season. For some guests, that means boomeranging from Yacht Shabbat to Whimsical Garden Party. Many guests, with little guidance, are understandably frustrated and confused. Personal stylist Sophie Strauss suggests quizzing the couple when they haven’t made themselves clear. She also warns clients not to veer into costume dressing, unless that’s what the couple wants. Some bridal couples offer mood boards as a way to guide their guests in the right direction, particularly older ones.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.