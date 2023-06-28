Tennessee State will become the first HBCU to add ice hockey
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State University announced it will become the first historically Black college and university to introduce ice hockey. The school plans to have a men’s team playing at the club level in 2024, with a goal of having Division I men’s and women’s teams eventually. The program has been created in partnership with the National Hockey League, National Hockey League Players’ Association and the Nashville Predators. Since 2017, the NHL and its players’ union have sponsored feasibility studies for U.S. colleges and universities interested in exploring the addition of Division I men’s and women’s programs.