USA Today resumes its bestseller list for books after monthslong hiatus

NEW YORK (AP) — USA Today’s weekly list of bestselling books returned Wednesday, ending a monthslong hiatus. Gannett had not run the list since longtime compiler Mary Cadden was among hundreds laid off. USA Today has said her duties will be automated. The restored list is a partnership with the American Booksellers Association, the online retailer Bookshop.org and The Novel Neighbor bookstore in St. Louis. The publishing industry has long valued the USA Today rankings as a comprehensive, data-focused way of measuring the consumer market. It began in 1993. Unlike The New York Times and other lists, USA Today does not have separate categories for hardcovers, paperbacks, audio books and e-books, instead combining them all.

