Wisconsin Republicans try to force a vote on the reappointment of a nonpartisan election

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Senate, in a surprise move, are proceeding with trying to force a vote on firing the state’s nonpartisan top elections official before the 2024 presidential election. The Senate voted Wednesday night to move ahead at a later date with a public hearing, and ultimately a confirmation vote, on the reappointment of Megan Wolfe for a second term overseeing elections in the presidential battleground state. The move came a day after Democrats on the Wisconsin Elections Commission tried to stop the Senate from ever getting a chance to vote on Wolfe’s confirmation out of fear it would reject her, which is the same as firing her.

