Fire breaks out in basement of New York City’s iconic Tiffany store
NEW YORK (AP) — A fire has broken out in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York’s Fifth Avenue. Videos posted on the Citizen app show smoke billowing out of the basement of the iconic store, which reopened in April after an extensive renovation. They also show firefighters battling the blaze with hoses. Details on injuries were not immediately available. Fire Department officials plan a briefing at the fire scene later Thursday. fire were not immediately available. Fire Department officials planned a briefing at the scene later Thursday. A company spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.