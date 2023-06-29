Former New Mexico priest charged with sexual coercion of minor in text messages

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former Catholic priest with a lengthy career at parishes across New Mexico has been arrested on criminal charges of coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity through text messages. The U.S. attorney’s office and FBI field office in Albuquerque announced Thursday that Daniel Balizan of Springer, New Mexico, was arrested in connection with a grand jury indictment. A redacted copy of the grand jury indictment accuses 61-year-old Balizan of attempting to coerce an unnamed minor into sexual activity in August and September 2012 in Santa Fe County. It was unclear whether Bazilan had a legal representative.

