French suburbs are burning. How a teen’s killing is focusing anger over police tactics
By SAMUEL PETREQUIN
Associated Press
The fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old outside Paris this week has set off widespread disorder in French suburbs, with protesters burning cars, garbage and buildings. The killing also has raised questions about whether France has failed to move on since it was wracked by weeks of urban rioting in 2005. The shooting of the teen was captured on video and shocked the country. It stirred up long-simmering tensions between police and young people in disadvantaged neighborhoods. It also prompted calls for a thorough overhaul of the conditions governing the use of weapons by police.