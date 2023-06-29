Fugitive suspect in 1984 killing returned to Florida following arrest in California

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man arrested earlier this month in California has been returned to Florida to face charges in the 1984 killing of a woman. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said 65-year-old Donald Santini was booked into a Florida jail early Wednesday morning on a charge of first-degree murder. Florida authorities have sought Santini’s arrest since June 1984. A warrant tied him to the strangling death of 33-year-old Cynthia Ruth Wood. Florida detectives had traveled to San Diego, California, following Santini’s June 7 arrest. He was later extradited to Tampa, Florida.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.