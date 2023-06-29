Google set to remove news links in Canada over online news law

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Google says it will remove links to Canadian news on its platforms across Canada after a new law that forces digital giants to compensate media outlets for content they share or otherwise repurpose comes into force. Google has informed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government of its decision. It did not say exactly when it will remove news, but it will happen before the law comes into force. The law passed last week and will come into effect by the end of the year. Meta made a similar announcement last week, saying that it will remove news from its social media platforms Facebook and Instagram before the law comes into force.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.