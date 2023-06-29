Israel’s Mossad spy agency says its agents in Iran busted an alleged plot against Israelis in Cyprus
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Mossad spy service says its agents inside Iran have seized the head of an Iranian hit squad who planned to kill Israelis in Cyprus. The Mossad rarely speaks to the media but it announced on Thursday that the man gave his investigators a detailed “confession.” It said the information was relayed to authorities in Cyprus, where security services dismantled the cell. Israel and Iran are arch-enemies. Israel routinely strikes Iranian targets in neighboring Syria and is believed to be behind a string of attacks on Iranian nuclear experts and facilities inside Iran over the years. The Israeli claim could not be immediately verified, and there was no immediate comment from Cyprus or Iran.