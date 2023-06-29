NATO members have tentative agreement to extend Secretary-General Stoltenberg’s tenure another year

WASHINGTON (AP) — NATO members have reached a tentative agreement to ask Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to remain head of the 31-member transatlantic alliance for another year. That’s according to a U.S. official familiar with the decision. The official says the move still needs to be finalized by alliance members, but the much-anticipated decision to formally ask Stoltenberg to extend his tenure for another year is expected to happen relatively soon. NATO members are scheduled to meet for their annual summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11-12.

By AAMER MADHANI and SEUNG MIN KIM Associated Press

