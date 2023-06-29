New Mexico prosecutors: Man accused in deadly movie theater shooting is a danger to the community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man accused in a deadly movie theater shooting in New Mexico’s largest city is a danger to the community and should be held pending trial. They outlined their arguments for keeping 19-year-old Enrique Padilla jailed in a motion filed Thursday as Padilla made his first court appearance. He is charged with first-degree murder and other counts. Court records show Padilla has yet to be appointed an attorney. Police say an argument over seating at the Albuquerque movie theater escalated into a shooting Sunday evening that left one man dead and sent frightened filmgoers scrambling.

