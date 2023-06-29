Police ID 4-year-old girl whose remains were found in Toronto dumpster last year

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police have identified a young girl whose remains were found in a construction-site dumpster in Toronto more than a year ago. Police identified her as four-year-old Neveah Tucker. Police say there have been no arrests or charges in the case and they continue to investigate. Investigators believe Neveah, who was born in May 2017, died sometime in 2021. Police say a tip from a member of the community and the work of forensic investigators helped them ID the little girl.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.