Transgender Kansas residents can keep updating their documents despite a new law, governor says
By JOHN HANNA
AP Political Writer
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ Democratic governor says the state will keep allowing residents to change official documents to reflect their gender identities. Gov. Laura Kelly issued that statement Thursday despite a new state law aimed at preventing transgender people from altering their driver’s licenses and birth certificates. Kelly said attorneys disagree with a legal opinion issued this week by Republican state Attorney General Kris Kobach. He said his office will sue. The new law set to go into effect Saturday says birth certificates and driver’s licenses can only list a person’s sex assigned at birth.