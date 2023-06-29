US judge temporarily blocks Mississippi law on state police permits for some protests

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked a new Mississippi law that requires people to get permission from state police before protesting near government buildings in the capital city of Jackson. U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate said Thursday the law could have a chilling effect on free speech. The majority-white and Republican-led Legislature passed a bill this year requiring state-issued permits for protests in parts of Jackson, which is majority-Black and governed by Democrats. Legislators also passed a bill expanding the role of the state-run Capitol Police inside Jackson and to authorizing judges who would be appointed rather than elected. Wingate put the courts and policing bill on hold last month.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.