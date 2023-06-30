Dutch semiconductor machine export restrictions to come into force in September
By MIKE CORDER
Associated Press
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government says companies that produce machines that make advanced semiconductor processor chips will be required to have export licenses before they can sell them overseas starting in September. The government said Friday that the new measure, which was first announced in March, “is country neutral.” But it is seen as part of a U.S. policy that aims to restrict China’s access to materials used to make such chips, which can be used in military technology. Notably, the requirement affects ASML, the world’s only producer of machines that use extreme ultraviolet lithography to make advanced semiconductor chips. The Dutch government has prohibited the Veldhoven-based company from exporting some of its machines to China since 2019.