German conservatives try to entice discontented voters and push down far-right

BERLIN (AP) — Leaders of Germany’s main opposition bloc are calling for voters turned off by the government to back them in two major state elections this fall. They argued Friday that they are the best bet for stability, and that a vote for a far-right party that is surging in polls would bring no change. The Oct. 8 elections in the southern state of Bavaria and in neighboring Hesse come at the halfway mark of center-left Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s term. The center-right Union bloc — which currently leads both regions — is hoping to capitalize on discontent with his often-rancorous three-party coalition, while also keeping down support for the far-right Alternative for Germany.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.