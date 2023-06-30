Hollywood’s actors may join its writers on strike. Here’s why

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hollywood actors may be on the verge of joining screenwriters in what would be the first two-union strike in the industry in more than six decades. The actors’ contract with studios, streaming services and production companies expires Friday night at midnight, and union members have authorized its leaders to call a strike if no deal is reached. But the two sides have indicated they are willing to talk past the deadline. The actors are seeking increases in base pay and want to head off the unregulated use of artificial intelligence to replace them. A combined strike would have huge consequences for film and television production.

