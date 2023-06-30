Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier and his son detained in racism probe

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier and his son have been detained as part of an investigation into racism allegations at one of his former clubs. Nice prosecutor Xavier Bonhomme tells The Associated Press that Galtier and John Valovic-Galtier were placed in custody for questioning on Friday morning. Galtier is on his way out at PSG but still under contract. He denied accusations that he made racist and anti-Muslim comments when he was in charge of French club Nice when the scandal broke earlier this year.

