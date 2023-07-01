3 killed, 17 wounded in Ukraine from Russian attacks, as Spain highlights European support for Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials have reported three people killed and 17 others wounded from Russian shelling in the country’s east and south. A visit by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez began in Kyiv on Saturday as a show of continuing support from Madrid and the European Union for Ukraine’s fight to dislodge invading Russian forces from its territory. Sánchez told Ukraine’s parliament that “we’ll be with you as long as it takes.” Sánchez will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the two set to give a joint news conference on Saturday afternoon.

