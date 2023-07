ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police are searching for a person who opened fire in a central town, killing one person and injuring others. The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. local time in the town of Sisak, some 60 kilometers (36 miles) southeast of the capital Zagreb, police said in a statement. Police say the shooting also caused a fire, but no other details were immediately available.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.